BEEVILLE –Coastal Bend College’s Radiologic Technology program will celebrate National Radiologic Technology Week from Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

CBC’s Radiologic Technology program is an associate degree program that prepares students for positions in radiology departments in hospitals, physician offices or clinics that utilize radiographic equipment for the purpose of providing imaging services to patients. The program emphasizes a combination of classroom and clinical instruction necessary for successful employment. Graduates hold the qualifications of a radiographer and are eligible to sit for a national certification examination for radiographers given by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT).

Accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC), 85 percent of Radiologic Technology graduates have passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist (ARRT) Examination on the first attempt. All program graduates have obtained employment in the field.

Coastal Bend College’s Radiologic Technology program is a two-year program with an average class size of 20 students. There are clinical at one of seven local hospitals with a 1-to-1 student/faculty ratio for ample hands on training.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Radiologic Technology Program at Coastal Bend College will be hosting an information session from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students who are interested in enrolling into the College’s Radiologic Technology Program are highly encouraged to attend of the information sessions. Information sessions will take place concurrently at the following CBC locations:

· CBC Beeville- George F. Elam Building Room 110

· CBC Alice- Room 103

· CBC Kingsville- Room 119

· CBC Pleasanton- Room 140

Applications to the Radiologic Technology program are due by April 30 each spring.

This year, the Radiologic Technology profession will be celebrating 121 years since the discovery of x-rays. For more information about the Radiologic Technology program at Coastal Bend College, contact Ludie Tyran, Director of Radiology, at (361) 354-2501 or LTyran@coastalbend.edu.