The Annual Carnegie Library Golf Tournament was played Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Ballinger Country Club. The tournament remains the library's biggest fund raiser, netting over $10,000 for the library.

The Carnegie wishes to thank the following business and individuals for sponsoring this event:

Double Platinum Sponsor: Buddy's Plant Plus.

Platinum Sponsors: B&B Technology (Beasley Justiss), First National Bank of Ballinger, Keystone Bank, Mueller, Inc., Raymond James Financial Services-Steve Smith, Sweetwater Steel & David Mueller.

Gold Sponsors: AEP, Bagwell Oil Co., City Eye Care-Dr. Robbins, Edward Jones-Larry Gilbert, Farmer's Insurance-Conrad Agency, Leonard-Clayton Ranches, Toliver Bros., West Texas Pallets-Jason and Jill Battle, Willingham Insurance & Realty.

Silver Sponsors: Mark Travis Tax Services, Big Country Realty, Brent Jones Plumbing, Lange Funeral Home, Main Street Soda Fountain, Parson's Heating & Cooling.

Bronze Sponsors: Atmos Energy, Curiosities, Executive Inn, First Community Federal Credit Union, First State Bank of Paint Rock, Fulton's Treadmill, Grindstaff & Grindstaff, Kit's Body Shop, Lowake Steak House, Raymond James Investments-Jim Woodruff, Shoppin' Baskit, Surety Title Company (in memory of Walter Carson), Texas Pallets-Wayne Phoehls, West Texas State Bank-Rowena.

Other monetary sponsors: Paske Tires, BYOB Water Store.

Ballinger Noon Lions Club furnished the hamburger meal sold at the end of the tournament. A raffle was also held at the end of the day with certificates donated by the following businesses: Acapulco Restaurant, Alejandra's Restaurant, Ballinger Feed & Seed, Beef Master Steak House, China Wok, Cindy Cook Massage, Jerolyn's (inside Curiosities), Lowake Steak House, Maestro's Bar and Grill, Rangel Family Restaurant and Sylvia's Grand Ami.

Winners of the tournament were as follows:

Championship Flight: First-Abe Jean and Melvin Lee; Second-Ryan and Zachary Beasley; Third-Allan Christy and Andy Walker.

President's Flight: First-Bob Rostine and Rick Sonnenberg; Second-Cliff Matschek and Howard Schniers; Third-Matthew Seymore and Tommy Turney.

The Carnegie Library Board wants to thank everyone who played golf, bought food or raffle tickets to help with this event. A huge thank you to Ballinger Country Club for all their hard work.