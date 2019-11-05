Juvenile make active shooter threat at AHS

A 15-year-old student was detained Monday at Alice High School for terroristic threat. According to police, a teacher left their radio unattended when the student picked it up. He caused a panic in the school after he shouted “shooter in school” over the radio, police said. The school was not placed on lock down and the student was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Assault on public servant

According to police, a security guard at Alice High School was attempting to break up a fight Monday when he was assaulted by one of the male students. The 18-year-old student was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Alice Police Department. He was charged with assault on a public servant and taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Traffic stop arrest

Xadrian Garcia was arrested Monday after a routine traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Goliad and Main Street. He gave the officer consent to search the vehicle and the officer located a bag of marijuana in a towel under the back seat. Garcia took ownership of the marijuana. He was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

Juveniles jump football player

On Monday, police were called to William Adams Middle School after a fight between students broke out. According to police, two male students jumped a football player. Administration broke up the fight and the two students were taken to the Alice PD and then to a juvenile detention center.

Son threatens father with butcher knife

A verbal argument On Friday between a father and his son escalated quickly. Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Beckman where they made contact with Heriberto Contreras III and his father. The victim told police that the fight began in the dining room when Contreras walked into the kitchen and grabbed the knife. Contreras told his father that he was going to use the knife on him. Contreras remained at the residence and was arrested. He was taken to the JWC jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Source: Alice police reports