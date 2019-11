St. Elizabeth Catholic School announced the students who were Shining Star of the month for October. Students were Lucas Ellis, kinder-3, Oliver Ockels, kinder-4, Emily Esparza, kinder-5, Jaxx Olivarez, first grade, Alyc Galvan, second grade, Clarissa Arebalo, third grade, Sophie Buentello, fourth grade, Alejandra Ramos, fifth grade, and sixth grader, Emily Cuevas.