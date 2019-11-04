A 27-year-old Lubbock man who officials believe intentionally scalded a 2-year-old boy in December was arrested recently in Richardson.

Robert Wayne Bunton, who is listed as homeless, was booked Wednesday into the Lubbock County Detention Center about 4 p.m. on a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury and a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. His bail is set at $100,000.

Court records show he was arrested Oct. 26 by Richardson police on a warrant issued in January.

A Lubbock County grand indicted Bunton on the charge in May.

Bunton’s arrest stems from an investigation that started Dec. 22 when Lubbock police responded to Covenant Children’s for a report of a 2-year-old boy who suffered second- and third-degree burns after he was placed in scalding hot water. The boy, whose skin was peeling off, was later taken to the University Medical Center burn unit, according to an arrest warrant.

Bunton, who took the boy and his mother to the hospital, left before police arrived and didn’t return, the warrant states.

The boy suffered extensive burns on his genitals, buttocks and stomach. A pediatrician who specializes in child abuse determined the burns were substantial evidence of maltreatment and physical abuse, according to court documents.

“In my opinion, this injury is the result of physical abuse,” the expert stated.

The boy’s mother told police investigators Bunton called her while she was at work telling her, “I messed up” and that she needed to come home because something happened to her son, according to court documents.

She said Bunton told her he was giving a bath to the boy, who began screaming when he placed him in the water. She said Bunton typically checks the water but reportedly told her that he didn’t check it before placing the child in the tub this time, the warrant states.

The warrant states Bunton didn’t call 911 or contact EMS when the child was injured.

The boy’s mother told police Bunton, who took her and her child to the hospital, apologized to her multiple times.

The boy’s mother described Bunton, who is not the boy’s biological father, as a good father and denied any domestic violence, the warrant states. According to the warrant, the boy’s mother, who has another younger child, refused to believe Bunton intentionally harmed her son, the warrant states.

According to court documents filed in October, the boy’s burns have healed and he requires no other medical treatment.