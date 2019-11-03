Granbury Theatre Company will feature students from its theatre academy in Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. on Nov. 15-17 at the historic Granbury Opera House. in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, the musical is a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books. MTI stated, “Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends – and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a ‘Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,’ and first grade has never been more exciting.”

Lily McClendon stars in the title role. Others in the cast are Hannah Beth Baker, Kendrick Booth, Maddie Emerson, Clara Enlow, Elli Hayes, Suellyn Hunter, Brylea Hyde, Lucas Hyde, Eva Keisler, Andrea Malcolm, Grant Malcolm, Rachel Mastick, Christopher Martin, Audrey Ann McKee, Ashlee Mummert, Ruth Power, Ben Rongey, and Trinity Seeley.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brynlee Barnes, Riley Breeden, Kai Cook, Kadence Dye, Adelaide Hershman, Hannah Moore, Leah Moore, Maddie Neal, Reagan Neal, Vincenzo Rosenkranz, and Bentley Swaim. Baby Ollie will be portrayed by Degen Bush, while Sam will join the cast as Tickle the dog.

The musical is led by Granbury Theatre Academy director Matt Beutner assisted by Devon Kleine, who is also designing the set and costumes. Ashley Green is leading music, and choreography is by Lena Moralez. Other designers for the production are: Haden Capps, sound; David Broberg, lighting; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager.

Performances times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All tickets are $15 and are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.