Lubbock County grand jury indictments for Oct. 29, 2019
A Lubbock County grand jury issued the following indictments Tuesday:
Aggravated assault: Treveon Benjamin, 19.
Aggravated robbery: Irene Hinojosa, 23; Andrew Waters, 23; Kendrick Henderson, 19; Steve Sumner, 17.
Aggravated sexual assault: Jacoby Williams, 32.
Domestic assault by strangling: Tyshondrick Quigley, 21.
Domestic assault with prior: David Morin, 25.
Driving while intoxicated: Dustin Simmons, 42; Lori Rios, 29; Lee Clark, 60.
Fraudulent use/possession of identification info.: Willie Brown, 45; Angelica Subia, 34; Ashley Ordaz, 35.
Injuring the elderly or disabled: Acelyn Neal, 18.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle: Trevor McDonald, 29.
Possession of a controlled substance: Jose Ozuna, 50; Sarah Williams, 36; Jerome Lopez, 42; Kadadra Brown, 25; Christopher Allen, 35; Noel Mulugeta, 32; Brittany Wright, 30; Daniel Ramon, 38; Julian Lopez Jr., 53; Matthew Arredondo, 19; Natalie Lemon, 37; Kimberly Medrano, 43; Joshua Thomas, 32; Kyle McClenton, 22; Christopher Mitchell, 27; Michael Otto, 20; Tracy Ake, 44; Kristoffer Williams, 41; Stephanie Johnson, 48; Jimmy White Jr., 58; Sayara Gomez-Macias, 20; Danniell Lewis, 35; Mathew Langford, 37.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent: Ryan Holt, 23; Christopher Allen, 35.
Possession of a firearm by a felon: Kyelan King, 19; Kendrick Henderson, 19; Joel Herrera, 51.
Theft of firearm: Tristen Torrez, 17.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Kendrick Henderson, 19; Lupe Rodriquez, 53; Jevon Balderas, 19; Tristen Torrez, 17; Tyson Michael, 28; Valarie Constancio, 35;
Violating a protective order twice in 12 months: Carlos Castro, 22.