Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will preside on cases set on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Monday, Nov. 4. Cases range from leaving the scene of an accident to theft.

Some of the cases are:

* Patty Ann Arriola for theft

*Noreen Cervantes for public intoxication

* John Daniel Crisp for seeding in a school zone 41 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone

*Sabrina Yvonne Espinoza for non-guardian permitted unlicensed driver to drive

* Amanda Foster for possession of drug paraphernalia

* Alan Garza for assault

* Michael Anthony Garza for leaving the scene of an accident

* Thomas Zachary Nunez for open container

* Jose Roberto Ortiz III for speeding in a school zone 29 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone

* Ryan Salazar for discharging firearms within city limits

Note: These are not all the cases.