The two people who died Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the a helicopter crash just outside of Hebbronville were recently identified.

Forty-nine-year-old Charles Short of Alice was the pilot of one of the helicopters and 39-year-old Jose Renee Garcia of Realitos was a passenger in helicopter.

Short enjoyed hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lachelle Short and two daughters, Paige Short and Payton.

Garcia worked for the King Ranch for 13 years before he began at the Wagner Ranch where he served as a ranch manager for over five years. He is survived by his children Derek Ryan and Ava Rae Garcia.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Department of Public Safety, the helicopters were at a private ranch northeast of Hebbronville and southwest of Benavides when the lower helicopter began to climb and struck the helicopter above.

According to law enforcement officials, three helicopters were netting deer. One of the helicopters crashed landed and the other two helicopters landed safely.

The third individual involved in the accident is at Spohn Shoreline in Corpus with an ankle injury, Brandley said.