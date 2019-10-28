Everyone celebrating Halloween this week, young and old, should remember to be safe during the festivities this year — and Austin police shared a few tips on Monday.

Drivers should remember to watch out for lots of children on the roads Thursday, especially during dusk when it can be hard to see pedestrians.

For parents whose children will be treat-or-treating this year:

• Know your trick-or-treater’s route.

• Take a flashlight or make sure they have one.

• Remind children not to enter a stranger’s home or car.

• Set rules about not eating treats until your children are home. Inspect all treats before allowing kids to eat them. Candy that appears to have been opened should be thrown away. Homemade treats should be inspected closely.

• Never cross the street between parked cars.

• Only visit well-lit houses and yards; do not stop at dark houses.

Sixth Street, which is closed to vehicle traffic during weekend nights, will also be closed on Halloween night. Closures should start around 6 p.m., and officials will tow cars parked on Sixth Street from Brazos Street to Interstate 35.

Police reminded revelers who plan to be on Sixth Street that:

• Illegal weapons will be seized, and anyone with illegal weapons will be subject to arrest

• Open containers of alcohol and any glass containers are prohibited on Sixth Street

Austin police will be conducting a "no refusal" initiative on initiative on Halloween night, which means no driver in Austin will be able to refuse a blood test if police suspect he or she is drunk.

The operation will last from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Additional judges and blood technicians will be on hand to ensure police can obtain a warrant to test the blood alcohol content of any driver they suspect is drunk and has also refused a breath test.

Be prepared also for an unseasonably cold Halloween — meteorologists don’t expect it to get any warmer than 55 degrees Thursday, and temperatures will dip into the mid-30s early Friday. That means that anyone planning to be outside on Halloween should incorporate a warm coat into their costume.