Jim Wells County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance that ended in an arrest for narcotics.

On Monday at 12:58 a.m., deputies went to a residence on County Road 114. During the investigation, deputies made contact with 20-year-old Cyrus Bruce Talamantes.

Through the investigation, deputies found Talamantes to be in possession of 111 Xanax bars, a scale and several plastic baggies.

Talamantes was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

He was transported to the JWC jail.

“This is something that is going on in our community...We continue to investigate and the narcotics division continues to investigate and make arrests. There’s a big concerned about the drug use in this country,” said JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno. “This is one of the biggest fears for parents. That children are getting involved with drugs at an early age.”

Bueno continues to encourage everyone to report any and all suspicious activity as they wage the war on drugs.