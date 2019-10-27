Two people were shot and killed at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party in Greenville Saturday night. At least 14 others were injured, police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight about 15 miles southwest of the Commerce campus in North Texas, Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooter, who has not been identified, remains at large.

The university, located east of Dallas, celebrated homecoming this week. Police are calling the event a homecoming party, but it was not school-sanctioned. At least 750 people were at the party, police said.

Oxford said police initially responded to the venue, located off of U.S. 380 just west of the Greenville city limits, for reports of illegal parking. About 15 minutes after they arrived, deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell if the shots were fired inside or outside.

Officers found two people had been killed inside the building, he said.

Severity of injuries is unknown. Medical City Plano spokeswoman Melissa Sauvage told The Associated Press that the hospital — around 50 miles west of Greenville — had received three victims of the shooting, all of whom were in critical condition.

This article contains material from the Associated Press.

This story is developing; check back for updates.