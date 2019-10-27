An 18-year-old man arrested earlier this month after a high-speed chase with police was indicted last week on federal charges for his alleged role in a gun theft that lead to the chase .

Mizarius Williams is charged with federal counts of conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee and aiding and abetting and possession of a stolen firearm and aiding and abetting.

Williams was one of four men arrested Oct. 1 after police responded to the reported theft of a 9mm caliber pistol at the Academy Sports and Outdoors near 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Responding officers spotted near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue a white Chevrolet Impala that reportedly fled from Academy.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Williams, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, according to police.

The pursuit, which reached speeds faster than 100 mph, ended near East 50th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the tires of the fleeing vehicle disintegrated, according to a police report.

The driver and all three passengers were arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The stolen pistol from Academy along with a shotgun that was reported stolen out of Levelland were recovered from the vehicle, the report states.

Williams also faces state charges of theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity, court records show.

Williams and his co-defendants, Fidencio Galvan, 17, Xavier Wilson, 22, and Ricardo Real, 20, remain held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Williams is the only one facing federal charges so far.