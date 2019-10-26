DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Sobering Center to host

anniversary celebration

The Austin/Travis County Sobering Center, 1213 Sabine St., will host a one-year anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The celebration will feature hors d’oeuvres from Eldorado Cafe and live music. Donations will benefit the Sobering Center.

The Sobering Center is a diversion program from jail and the emergency room for publicly intoxicated individuals, and provides patients with resources and services.

To register: bit.ly/31HTTEx.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Museum competes for grant

at Sunday’s Polkapocalypse

Polkapocalypse will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th St.

Live music will be performed by five polka bands: Brave Combo, Patricia Vonne, Eva Ybarra, Fabulous Polkasonics and Austin Polka Band. The event will feature a costume contest, games, stamp collecting, a photo booth and onsite screen printing of the Polkapocalypse design.

The museum will be the location of a one-day, onsite vote for $50,000 National Trust grant, on top of the $150,000 in preservation grants, for which the Ney has been competing via a daily, online vote at voteyourmainstreet.org/Austin. The National Trust for Historic Preservation will have a booth onsite for information and voting.

SAN MARCOS

Assistant city manager

leaving for job in Seguin

After 16 years of service in San Marcos, Assistant City Manager Steve Parker has accepted the position of city manager for the city of Seguin.

As assistant city manager in San Marcos since 2012, Parker oversees the Community and Economic Development departments. Prior to becoming assistant city manager, he served as assistant director of finance and was promoted to director of finance in 2008.

Parker will continue his service in San Marcos until Jan. 3 and will assume his duties as city manager in Seguin on Jan. 6.

BUDA

Economic group names

new executive director

The Buda Economic Development Co. has announced Traci Anderson as its new executive director.

Anderson most recently served as the economic development director of the Sunnyvale 4A and 4B Development Corporations in the town of Sunnyvale near Dallas since July 2017, where she brought in over 1 million square feet of commercial development, over $64 million in expansion projects, assisted with the first mixed-use project in the town, worked on the purchase of a 4.4 mile Rails to Trails project and created the first Sunnyvale Economic Development Corporation Strategic Plan.

Previously, Anderson worked in Central Texas as vice president and BRE manager for the Taylor Economic Development Co., and as assistant director of the Pflugerville Economic Development Co.

BUDA

Construction to begin

Monday on street project

The Texas Department of Transportation and contractor Lone Star Sitework will begin construction on the FM 967 and Main Street Improvement Project on Monday.

The general scope of work for the project includes creating turning lanes and through lanes to address traffic flow; reconfiguring sidewalks, signing and striping for enhanced pedestrian safety; maintaining diagonal parking; and moving traffic signal poles.

The project is expected to finish in spring of 2020.

BEE CAVE

Car show Sunday

benefits library group

The 2019 Rolling Sculpture Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd.

Attendees can view vehicles including antique cars, exotics, muscle cars, street rods, foreign cars and motorcycles. Over 20 trophies will be presented to selected favorite cars at the Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Registration is open to all cars the day of the show.

Entertainment will be provided by touring band Hot Slap Trio, special guest Shag and Bob Fonseco. The Lone Star Farmers Market will be open close to the car show.

Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Bee Cave Library.

American-Statesman staff