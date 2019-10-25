Sarah Garza

Parents: Juan Andres Garza and Laura Benavides

Education or future plans: I plan to get my bachelors in Biochem at the University of A&M at Kingsville and then go to Pre-PA school at the University of Texas in San Antonio to pursue my future career in becoming a Physician Assistant specializing in Dermatology.

Clubs and officer positions: Senior Class President (2019-2020), DECA member (2018-2020), cosmetology member (2017-2020), National Honors Society member (2019-2020)

Accomplishments/honors: Being recognized as a national scholars is an accomplishment of mine, as well as being inducted into the National Honors Society. Competing nationwide with DECA, certifications in Microsoft Word, along with my ribbons and metals from Cosmetology.

What’s the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? "Independence is key." My mother gave me this advice at a young age. As I grow older this advice motivates me to do better, stand up for my beliefs and humbles me knowing I earn everything I have.

Where do you see yourself in 5years? In 5 years I will already have my bachelors in Biochem and will have accomplished Pre-PA school. I will be at the University of Texas in San Antonio Medical Center studying Dermatology.

If you could change anything about the world, what would it be and why? If I could change anything about the world, I would eliminate human greed. Greed is dominating the human race negatively and affects many situations. Greed is the root of the world conflicts and also so many personal problems, such as global warming, wars, racism, and simply being dishonest. Without human greed, we could build each other up without focusing solely on ourselves.

If I could invite 3 people to dinner, who would they be and why? If I could invite 3 people to dinner it would be Oprah Winfrey, because I would value her wisdom in investments and finances. Another person I would invite is my pastor, Rusty Carr, because I love to hear his influential sermons about the word of God. Lastly, Scott Barnes, Barnes is Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist, I’d love to meet him and get tips from such a glorified makeup artist like him!

Favorites:

Food: Chicken Alfredo Pasta.

Book: Girl, Stolen.

Movie: The Book of Eli.

Town in Texas: Laredo.

Vacation spot: Definitely The London Eye, a c antilevered observation wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in London.

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.