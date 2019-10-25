BEN BOLT - Authorities are actively investigating a sexual assault case that recently occurred at the Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School.

According to Lt. Alan Gonzalez with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in the case made an outcry to school administration who immediately contacted the sheriff’s office. The parties involved are students at the district.

Both parties involved in the alleged incident have been questioned by authorities.

The case is under investigation. The school, sheriff’s office and the District Attorney’s Office are working on the case.