An Alice High School teacher was escorted out of a middle school football game in September after school security believed she was under the influence, according to the police report.

Cpl. Rene Garcia with the Alice Police Department was advised about the situation with school teacher and cheer sponsor, Kristy Abbott, by Alice Independent School District school security.

According to the police report, Garcia told that school security that since he had not seen Abbott that he could not charge her with anything, but could conduct a field sobriety test for the school.

School officials interviewed Abbott and observed her stumbled when she entered the office, according to the report.

Abbott declined to take the sobriety test.

Cpl. Garcia stated in his report that he did not smell alcohol on Abbott and "didn’t feel she was a danger to herself or others" and was allowed to leave.

No arrest was made. The school district did place her on administrative leave until an investigation is conducted.

In 2017, Abbot was accused of drinking alcohol at prom with fellow teachers, according to KENS5. The Comal ISD, a public school district based in Serdo New Braunfels, Texas, conducted an investigation into the allegation and was reprimanded, according to published reports. She was not arrested.