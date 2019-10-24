The Lubbock Independent School District on Thursday announced Jeff Baum, LISD’s former chief financial officer, will continue to work in the district’s administrative office.

Baum will oversee special projects at the discretion of Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo, according to a news release.

The district’s news release was sent out Thursday morning immediately following a Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting. No action was taken at the meeting regarding Baum, although trustees met in an extended executive session, which is kept private.

Lubbock ISD has not provided an explanation about why Baum was put on paid leave in September, but have made it clear it was not in connection with any of his fiduciary responsibilities.

Officials at Lubbock ISD declined to give further comment on Thursday.

Jeff Klotzman, Lubbock ISD’s executive director of communications and community relations, previously said it’s a personnel issue.

Lubbock ISD says Baum has tendered his resignation effective at the end of his current contract period, June 30, 2020, which has been accepted by the district.

Baum, according to his LinkedIn page, has been with Lubbock ISD for over eight years. He’s been the district’s chief financial officer since 2013.