SAN DIEGO - The Judge Ricardo H. Garcia Regional Juvenile Detention Facility’s doors were closed Wednesday after the state discovered that paperwork was being falsified, according to a source close to the investigation.

According to Duval County Attorney Baldemar Gutierrez, there is an internal investigation being carried out by the Office of the Inspector General.

Gutierrez did not know details of the investigation.

All juveniles were transported to other facilities and employees were placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is complete, Gutierrez said.

The detention center will remain closed until the investigation is concluded, Gutierrez confirmed.