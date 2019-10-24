Two people are dead and one other in the hospital with an ankle injury after two helicopters collided Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Department of Public Safety, the helicopters were at a private ranch northeast of Hebbronville and southwest of Benavides when the lower helicopter began to climb and struck the helicopter above it.

Three helicopters were "netting deer" at a ranch when two of the helicopters collided, said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez. One of the helicopters crashed landed and the other two helicopters landed safely.

The accident is still being investigated. Law enforcement officials have not released the names of the deceased.