25 years ago:
Information on the Sept. 24 robbery of a Lubbock grocery could be worth $500 from Crime Line. The holdup happened just before 11 p.m. at the Circle S Food Store, 2010 N. Ash Ave.
50 years ago:
BONN - West Germany raised the value of the mark 8.5 percent Friday to check an inflationary boom.
75 years ago:
ROME - Eighth Army troops advanced into the eastern Po valley in two directions today, capturing the coastal town of Cesenatico 18 miles below Ravenna in a drive up the Adriatic coast and making what was described as “considerable progress” northwestward along the Rimini-Bologna highway.
100 years ago:
Mrs. J.T. Griswold was hostess to the members of the Epworth League in her home last Friday evening. Five tables of players enjoyed the game of “hearts.”