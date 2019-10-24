Five decades of Westlake High School Chaps — alumni, former faculty and current students and staff — came together Friday to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary and homecoming weekend sharing stories of the past and present.

Westlake High School opened in August 1969 educating just over 500 students from seventh through 12th grades. Growing to 2,885 students this year and offering a variety of opportunities in academics, performing arts and athletics, alumni and former faculty noted the high school has changed, but some things have not.

To kick off the celebration, the district welcomed former high school faculty for lunch, serving up burgers and cake in the high school courtyard, which some noted was not there when they were on staff.

Melvin Patterson, a former assistant principal and principal of the high school, took a walk down memory lane with former superintendent Stanford Rogers, Thomas Searcy, whose children attended the school, and current art teacher Dale Baker.

Patterson shared a story about the time in 1978 when the entire senior class snuck off campus during their lunch period to see the newly released film “Animal House.”

Patterson said the seniors were allowed to leave campus for lunch during fifth period, but when he got a call that there were no seniors on campus after lunch because they were all watching a movie, he said he took matters into his own hands.

“I went over to the movie theatre and sat next to the ringleader, and he was so nervous,” Patterson said, laughing. “I busted up their party and told them I was going to get a cup of coffee, and anyone who beat me back to Westlake was good.”

He said everyone made it back to campus except the ringleader.

“No one wanted to give him a ride, so he was stuck,” he laughed.

A week later Patterson said the seniors decided they were going to have a food fight.

“We chained those doors and didn’t let them out until they cleaned up their mess,” he said.

But even with the food fights and off-campus shenanigans, former faculty and staff said the best thing about Westlake High School was the people.

“It was great,” Patterson said. “We had the greatest faculty and staff and, like all students, they did things, but they were great.”

Katy Orell, who taught AP U.S. history and math, said being back to campus brought back a swirl of memories from teaching students to the friendships she made until she retired in 2004.

Former registrar Harriet Cavness remembers fewer students and staff back then. She said the new buildings were the most notable change.

“There are more buildings than there ever were before,” Cavness said. “You should’ve seen it like it was originally.”

Students led visitors on campus tours throughout the weekend, walking through the original parts of the campus but also visiting the school’s newer corridors including the ninth grade center, the performing arts center and the new upgraded innovation rooms and classrooms.

Alumnae Kathy Nezbitt Barfield and D’Ann Dyer, who were Hyline team members, said the school looked like a college compared to when they were in school. Graduating in 1976, Barfield said there were 162 kids in their graduating class, and back then the football team was still playing 2A schools.

And while the rows of lockers that used to line the main building are now gone and the Chaps play powerhouse teams like Lake Travis, Barfield said the library is still the same, and the brown tile stairs are the same as they were when the school opened in 1970.

Bringing along their spouses, children and grandchildren to the tour and then to the homecoming tailgate, guests shared stories of their time on campus.

Returning for the homecoming tailgate and football game, Rob Jackson met up with some former classmates, including friend and West Lake Hills City Council Member Darin Walker. The two laughed about the days they used to go mudding in what is now the performing arts center parking lot.

Jackson, who graduated in 1986, also reminisced about his time on the football field. The 1985 football team was the first team to win a playoff game and advance to the state semifinals in school history. The Chaps football program continued to improve over the years, winning its first state championship in 1996 with quarterback Drew Brees.

“The 1986 team is recognized as the first team to start the football dynasty that is Westlake,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who lives in Leander now, said he only gets to visit Westlake every once in a while, but his connection to the school is still as strong as ever.

Some alumni returned to campus to serve as educators.

Jeff Strange, technical theatre teacher at the high school, graduated with the Westlake class of 2004. Strange said when he was a student, the school encouraged them to get involved and be part of the school community. He joined technical theatre as a freshman and was on the very first broadcast crew for the Chaps football games.

After the football stadium was renovated in 2002, the district wanted to install a video board not just to show graphics but also to show instant replays. To do that, Strange said the group had to have a camera crew on the field taping. In the final weeks of summer 2002, Strange said he and a bunch of his classmates took a crash course in video tech for the football games.

“At first we only did home games for the video board, but as we got better at it we started doing away games,” he said. “And every year we’ve built since then.”

Nearly 20 years later, he teaches the class helping students with the most recent broadcast at Friday’s homecoming football game against Del Valle.

The game included the traditional band march into the stadium with alumni band members sprinkled into the mix. Performances from the Hyline, the cheer team and the choir also included former members and team mates.

Cheers from a sea of red, white and blue roared from the home side stands complimenting a 69-31 victory over the Cardinals.

This story is part of a series in which the Picayune exploreS Westlake High School’s 50-year history.