Police were called to the Alice High School practice fields on Tuesday night after a fight between parents broke out.

Officer Nick Reyes arrived at the fields were a football game was in progress. He spoke to a parent from the visiting team who said that a fight broke out after an Alice parent made remarks about a visiting player, according to the police report. She told the officer that the Alice parent pushed her husband and punched her in the face.

While investigating the situation, Officer Reyes made contact with another woman at the game who said that he 9-year-old daughter was hit during the altercation.

Parents involved in the fight left the area before police could arrive. No arrests were made.