DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Bullock Museum to host

Halloween event Friday

The Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 N. Congress Ave., will host its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The free event will feature treats, games, hands-on science and art activities, live music, giveaways and after-hours museum exploration. In honor of the special exhibitions “Cowboys in Space” and “Fantastic Worlds and Beyond Planet Earth,” guests are encouraged to dress in space-themed costumes such as an alien, astronaut or space cowboy.

The Austin nonprofit Girlstart will offer activities that encourage exploration in science, technology, engineering and math. Families can create LED Halloween bracelets and solar system headbands, make slime and program Ozobot robots. Smudge Studios will help with creating reflective alien headgear, and guests can snap photos in a photo booth. Live entertainment will consist of a Jedi lightsaber experience featuring the costumed lightsaber performance club Saber Guild, and a music performance by Austin-based children's entertainer Staci Gray. The first 100 children to arrive will receive a free tote bag for trick-or-treating.

NORTH AUSTIN

Diwali celebrations run

Saturday through Monday

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 12246 Running Bird Lane, will host Diwali celebrations beginning at noon Saturday, 7 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The event will feature the classic Indian art form of Rangoli and other handcrafted Diwali decorations, traditional display of Annakut comprised of Indian sweets and vegetarian dishes and celebrations for children including games, food, programs and activities.

Diwali is a five-day celebration that culminates with the Hindu New Year celebration.

For information: baps.org/austin.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Roots and Wings Festival

Saturday at Botanical Garden

Austin Nature in the City will host the Roots and Wings Festival 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The family-friendly event will feature a butterfly tag and release tent, a tree climb assisted by city arborists, crafting and hands-on demonstrations, face painting, food trucks and giveaways. Attendees are encouraged to wear nature-themed costumes.

Free with regular garden admission.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Meeting on Saturday

about Circle C playground

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host the second community meeting to discuss the playground replacement at Circle C Ranch Metropolitan Park.

The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the playground area of the park, 6301 W. Slaughter Lane. If it rains or is cold, the meeting will be at the Circle C HOA Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.

Parks officials will share the proposed playground layout, and community members can contribute to the vision, ask questions and provide feedback.

For information: bit.ly/2pHQR5z.

TAYLOR

Main Street Car Show

takes place Saturday

The city of Taylor’s seventh annual Main Street Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown.

The free event will feature the car show; live music from regional bands; craft, automotive, food and beverage vendors; new car dealer displays; a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby; and the opportunity to visit downtown shops, restaurants, bars, galleries and the new Pierce Park skate park.

Vehicle registration opens at 7 a.m. and vehicles are encouraged to be in place by 9 a.m. All makes and models are welcome. Car clubs and individuals will be eligible for awards in over 25 categories. Advance registration for show vehicles is $10, or $20 on the day of the event at entry gates.

Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Taylor and the ongoing restoration of the Taylor Fire Department’s 1916 American LaFrance Fire Truck.

For information: taylortx.gov.

American-Statesman staff