McALLEN - The City of McAllen Census Complete Count Committee (McAllen CCCC) and Workforce Solutions are teaming up to make sure the U.S. Census Bureau has enough workers to get the U.S. Census 2020 count right for the Rio Grande Valley. Thousands of U.S. Census jobs will soon be available in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It is important that we have local citizens help us carry the message of why it is especially important for residents of the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the next Census,” said City of McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “I want to encourage anyone who lives in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr or Willacy counties, meets the qualifications and has the skills and experience that the U.S. Census is looking for to apply and be a part of history.”

“The number of job candidates sought by the U.S. Census is remarkably high; in fact, unprecedented for our region,” Rolando Perez, Business Solutions Manager for Workforce Solutions. “This is a great opportunity for individuals to explore if seeking full-time, part-time and intermittent work.”

Census officials state that veterans are strongly encouraged to apply, as they are given preference based on pre-determined criteria. Some jobs are available immediately with the bulk of the temporary positions beginning in March 2020. Interviews for those jobs will be held in December.

More information about U.S. Census jobs is available at www.2020census.gov/en/jobs. Candidates for U.S. Census jobs must be U.S. citizens, 18 years or older, provide their own vehicle, have basic knowledge and skills using computers and email and be fluent in English.

McAllen CCCC Chairman McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said an accurate count depends, in part, on having local residents with local knowledge in key positions. “We have talented and experienced residents who can help promote the Census to our community,” said Chief Rodriguez. “I encourage everyone who is interested in being a part of the Census to apply for the jobs posted now, and for jobs which will be available in the near future.”

The second U.S. Census Job Fairs is scheduled for this Saturday, October 26 and the final job fair will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd Street. Candidates will be able to apply on-site with Census staff who will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

“In order to get the message out about the importance of the Rio Grande Valley to the rest of the nation, we must stand up and be counted,” stressed Darling.

The U.S. Census Job Fairs are being coordinated by the Government Subcommittee of the McAllen CCCC and will be held in partnership with the McAllen Public Library and Workforce Solutions. Aside from the job fairs, Steven Kotsatos, director of the City of McAllen Health & Code Enforcement Department and chairman of the McAllen CCCC Government Subcommittee, the committee has been presenting information on the Census to City of McAllen departments, has promoted the inclusion of the Census tagline in outgoing City of McAllen e-mails and will be inserting Census fliers in MPU water bills for McAllen residents.

“McAllen Public Library helps connect thousands of workers with employers each year,” explains Director Kate Horan. “The last job fair held in August swelled to over 1,400 attendees with many job seekers offered employment on the spot. The library’s role in hosting fairs is just one way we play a vital role in ensuring the community’s growth and success.”