Hebbronville - Two people are dead and one other in the hospital with an ankle injury after two helicopters collided Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Department of Public Safety, the helicopters were at a private ranch northeast of Hebbronville and southwest of Benavides when the lower helicopter began to climb and struck the helicopter above.

According to law enforcement officials, three helicopters were netting deer. One of the helicopters crashed landed and the other two helicopters landed safely.

Names of the individuals have not bee released.