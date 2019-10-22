The United States Census 2020 kicked off their National Recruitment Week Monday and is hiring Census takers.

A total of 473 positions will be filled for Jim Wells County and 173 in Duval County. The pay is about $15 per hour with flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training.

The United States Census is mandated by the Constitution and counts the population and households providing the basis for reappointing congressional seats and distributing $675 billion in federal funds annually-supporting state, county and community programs. The importance for an accurate count impacts housing, education, transportation, health care and public policy.

For more information and instructions you can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-562-2020.