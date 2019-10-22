The Orange Grove Ag Department hosted an educational workshop called “Ag Adventure Day” on Monday, Sept. at the OG Primary School. As part of the Practicum in Agriculture course, eight high school ag students taught pre-k, kinder and 1first graders about agriculture production.

The students were split into multiple groups and taught, with interactive activities, about planting, farm animals, and the uses of cotton.

One of the interactive activities was the planting workshop. This workshop taught all of the students about the importance of soil and how seeds grow. Students were able to plant grass seeds in a cup to take home and watch germinate and grow.

“It was both a refreshing and rewarding experience spreading awareness about agriculture,” said Alex Cantu, a High School Ag Student. “It was amazing to teach these eager students through interactive activities, such as the planting workshop.”

The Cotton Activity was another way to get the students to interactively participate in learning the importance of cotton. The students were given cotton balls to glue down on the outlines of clothing images. By doing this, the students were taught that cotton is the critical piece in making everyday clothing.

With the final activity, the students got to see livestock animals. They were allowed to touch, ask questions, and interact with lambs, goats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, and pigs. The kids learned facts about each animal such as their uses, nutrition, and care.

Overall, the students were able to experience an exciting day while learning about the importance of agriculture. The Practicum in Agriculture class will be visiting the other campuses later in the year to continue sharing the importance of agriculture and how it truly affects our lives everyday.