SAN DIEGO - To show off their hard work and musical talent, several local schools traveled to San Diego Saturday, Oct. 19 for the annual Region XIV Marching Band Contest for the south zone.

Class 2A band scores:

Premont High School under the direction of Ernesto Cortez earned a 2.

Freer High School under the direction of JR Martinez earned a 3.

Riviera Kaufer High School under the direction of Andrew Fowler earned a 3.

Ben Bolt High School under the direction of Adan Salinas earned a 1.

Agua Dulce High School under the direction of Charlie Goodson earned a 3.

Class 3A band scores:

San Diego High School under the direction of Abelardo perez earned a 1.

Falfurrias High School under the direction of Rolando Molina earned a 1.

Banquete High School under the direction of Briann Jasso earned a 1.

Hebbronville High School under the direction of Ed Trevino earned a 1.

Santa Gertrudis High School under the direction of Raymond Mendez earned a 1.

Bishop High School under the direction of Arthur Sholtis earned a 1.

Class 4A band scores:

Kingsville H.M. King High School under the direction of Porfirio Mendez jr. earned a 1.

Orange Grove High School under the direction of Emerico Perez under a 1.

Robstown High School under the direction of Charles Cabrera Jr. earned a 1.

Zapata High School under the direction of Amado Martinez earned a 1.

Due to UIL rules, this year only 3A schools who earned the top score will travel to Area Contest on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Beeville.