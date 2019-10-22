Producers in Runnels County are eligible to apply for 2019 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on native pasture, improved pasture, forage sorghum for grazing.

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land, or fire on federally managed land.

County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of a qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. Eligible livestock producers must complete a CCC-853 and the required supporting documentation no later than January 30, 2020, for 2019 losses.

Additional Information about LFP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, is available at your local FSA office or online at www.fsa.usda.gov.