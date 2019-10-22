Erath County Humane Society and Pets are Worth Saving (PAWS) are presenting the third annual Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Pet Supplies Plus.

The contest will have different categories like Best Costume, Most Original, Biggest and Smallest with prizes going to the winners, including gift cards and T-shirts.

There is a $5 entry fee per pet.

“The year before, somebody did have a bunny in a costume. Last year they had a turtle. The contest is open to any kind of animal,” said Erath County Humane Society Executive Director Serena Wright. “It’s so cute some of the stuff that people come up with. Sometimes people have one or two dogs and they’ll dress them up like a team thing, for instance, one year we had Thor and Captain America. It was really cute.”

The event will feature face painting, food and ice cream trucks and raffle.

An adoption event will also be going on during the contest.

Proceeds benefit the Erath County Humane Society.

“We want to put it towards our building fund,” Wright said. “We’re looking for a place and we’re writing up a plan right now on exactly how much we’re going to need, that way we can show it to everybody so they’ll know what their money is going to be going toward.”

Wright said the public is welcome to make donations of food or money.

“I want everybody to come out and have a good time,” she said. “It’s bigger than it has been for the last few years and we’re doing it with PAWS.”

To pre-register your pet for the costume contest, go online to http://bit.ly/howl19.