Drugs and cash were seized Friday morning from a home on the 400 block of Loma Street by Alice police.

A narcotic search warrant was executed at the residence after a lengthy investigation. When police arrived they immediately detained 40-year-old Jorge Mascoto.

Investigators searched the residence and located cocaine, crystal meth, a scale, and several "cut corner bags" that are consist with the distribution of narcotics, according to Investigator Brandon Reynolds.

Also confiscated was $161 believed to be proceeds from the drug activity.

"We continue to battle narcotics within the city especially with meth," said Alice police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez. "We've received praises from the community on our battle against drugs."

Mascoto was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.