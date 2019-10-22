Twenty-nine-year-old Billy Ray Benavides was arrested Friday in connection with a sexual assault of a child.

According to police officials, the 8-year-old victim made an outcry to a family member about Benavides touching her inappropriately. The family member reached out to the police to report the allegation that was made against Benavides, a family friend.

After an investigation was conducted a warrant was out for Benavides’ arrest.

Benavides turned himself in to police. He was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with sexual assault of a child.