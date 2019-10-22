On Oct. 16, the Ballinger Women’s Club met in the Shakespeare Room of the Carnegie Library. Ballinger Women’s Club is a service organization that contributes to the Ballinger Ministerial Alliance, Carnegie Library, Meals on Wheels and gives scholarships to deserving seniors.

Wonderful decorations were evident and refreshments were served by Sue Morrish, Darlene Stokes, Diana Hood and Lisa Willingham. The program for this meeting was presented by Staci Danforth-Motley, a resident of Azle. Staci brought the program on Gratitude and How It Affects the Brain. Staci has studied neuroscience and received a master’s degree in this area. She delighted the audience of members and guests with her slide presentation and cheerful demeanor. She explained how scientific gratitude is different than thanking someone for something casually and even though you are thankful, you need to hold that thought for about 30 seconds for your brain to react to this act of gratitude.

Staci has an online presence where she does a 21 day BOOST Group, which will start in November and she will be having a retreat in a church near Azle in March. Staci purchased the church and remodeled it with the help of her husband in order to have gratitude retreats. The members and guests were grateful that Staci took the time out of her busy schedule to present a program that was enjoyable and educational. Christy Fuchs joined the club, and we look forward to serving with her. Staci also presented a program at Ballinger High School on gratitude, the theme for the year.