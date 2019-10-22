Alice High School hosted the state mandated training program “Stop the Bleed” for students and teachers Tuesday with the support of CHRISTUS Spohn, HALO-Flight and the Alice Fire Department.

The student and teacher initiative is to increase safety and emergency preparedness by equipping bystanders with the tools and training to save lives in the minutes that matter most. This is part of a nationwide project that gives citizens the knowledge that can help injured individuals especially in an active shooter situation.

The program was adopted by state legislature under House bill 496 as a mandated program for traumatic injury response protocol inspired by the National Stop the Bleed Program; all districts must comply with HB 496 by January 1, 2020.