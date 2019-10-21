Texoma Health Foundation Park in Denison was host to an Alzheimer’s walk Saturday. The beautiful weather brought more than 300 walkers and city officials to the park.

Also in attendance were numerous support organizations hoping to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sherry Smith, retired Air Force veteran and event chairperson, said she had been working to bring the walk to this area for three years. The goal was to raise $30,000 and as of the beginning of the walk, more than $25,000 had already been donated.

Beth Appleby, who lost her father to the disease, worked alongside her daughter to organize and guide the walkers along the route around the park. Smith and Appleby both wanted to do something to bring awareness to the community and hope for further research to find a cure.

All participants carried flowers in different colors with each representing a different part of living with Alzheimer’s disease. From the orange flower of support to the yellow flower of a caregiver and the purple flower honoring someone lost to the disease, the walk was a rainbow of color and hope.

In the midst of all the colors was one white flower representing the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. These events will continue until all the flowers are white.

For more information, the website is http://www.alz.org. The toll-free number is 800-272-3900.