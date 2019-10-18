By A-J Media

The Texas Tech University Presidential Lecture and Performance Series kicks off its season at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with "An Evening with David Sedaris," a bestselling author and humorist at TTU's Allen Theatre, Flint Avenue and 18th Street.

With his sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is described as a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition.

A wildly popular writer, there are more than 10 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. His latest book is a New York Times best-selling collection of his essays entitled "Calypso." The audiobook of “Calypso” has also been nominated for a 2019 Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is also the author of “Barrel Fever,” “Holidays on Ice,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” and “Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002).”

In 2018, he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The event is intended for mature audiences.

There will be a book-signing following his presentation.

The 2019-20 Presidential Series continues at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 with Canadian singer-songwriter Royal Wood.

This show will also be at TTU's Allen Theatre, Flint Avenue and 18th Street.

A multi-instrumentalist and producer as well, Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. He ceaselessly continues to evolve and hone his musical craft – earning multiple JUNO Award nominations and the title of iTunes “Songwriter of the Year” along the way.

Jumping among guitar, piano and ukulele, Wood “brings class and craft to his pop-rock stylings, delivering them with a rich and resonant voice” (CBC Music). As the JUNO nomination committee says, Royal “continues to win each fan through the intimate connection only a truly great songwriter can make with his audience.”

There will be a CD signing after the performance.

The new year will bring the third installment in this year’s series with the Steep Canyon Rangers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, also at TTU’s Allen Theatre.

With their new album "Out In the Open,“ Steep Canyon Rangers affirm their place as one of the most versatile bands in contemporary American music.

The GRAMMY Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original.

Since Steep Canyon Rangers came together in 2000, the group has developed a remarkable catalogue of original music that links them to the past while also demonstrating their ambitious intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance.

Steep Canyon Rangers pull double duty on their own and as collaborators with award-winning actor and comedian Steve Martin.

The group m-pact, a pop-jazz a capella vocal group, will be next up in the series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, in the Allen Theatre.

Hailed "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, m-pact is respected worldwide as a cutting-edge trailblazer in the realm of vocal music. Emerging from an age of auto-tune and overproduction, this Los Angeles-based sextet has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of nature's "first instrument" - the human voice.

Touring renowned fine arts halls and jazz festivals across four continents, m-pact has performed with Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Liza Minnelli, Babyface, Rick Springfield and Jackson Browne, as well as with jazz legends from Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, and Take 6.

Over the last 12 years, their signature sound has been used in both TV themes and animated Disney feature films, and is enjoyed on syndicated radio worldwide.

Wrapping up the 2019-20 series will be Ranky Tanky, a jazz, gospel, funk and rhythm and blues band, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Ranky Tanky released its debut on Oct. 20, 2017. By December of that year, the group had been been profiled on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, I-Tunes, and Amazon Jazz Charts.

“Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “Work It,” or “Get Funky!”

In this spirit, this Charleston, S.C.-based quintet performs timeless music of the Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, S.C, are “rank” and fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown.

The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this band of native South Carolinians who mix the low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B.

General admission tickets for presidential series performances are $20 or $85 for a season ticket, which includes all five events. They are available for purchase online at selectaseatlubbock.com, at Select-A-Seat locations across Lubbock or at the Select-A-Seat box office in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.