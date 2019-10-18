Alaynah Salazar is a sixth grader at Alice Independent School District.

Tell us some of your main projects in 4-H.Why are they your main projects?

For the past 4 years that I’ve been involved in 4-H, I’ve shown a goat and three rabbits, I’m also involved in Archery and Rifle but my main project would be my goat. The reason I consider them my main project is because my goats are not only my show animals but I consider them as a regular family pet, I put so much time and effort with them so when it’s time to “Shine” we always end up having a real special relationship.

What is your greatest memory or experience you have had in 4-H thus far?

One of my greatest memories that I have had in 4-H thus far has been when I won Little Miss Jim Wells 2017, not only did I experience that with family and friends around me but also with my goat Luke.Recently I got the opportunity to take my goat Willie to St.Joseph Church to get blessed by Father Chris.

What does 4-H mean to you?

4-H not only encourages me to be better than I am today but to push myself out of my comfort zone and to try different things. In 4-H there are many projects you can do therefor I get to be involved in my community and always lend a helping hand around me.

What is one goal you have in 4-H?

One of my goals in 4-H is to win Grand Champion with my goat.

Why do you want the title “Grand Champion” award in 4-H?

The reason I would want that title is because within those five months that I have with my goat I work really hard with him.I spend endless time with him by walking him and playing and running around with him. I feel when you put a lot of time and effort with them it not only gives a special bond but it also shows in the arena.

What is one thing you have done to promote 4-H or recruit new members to 4-H?

When it comes to joining 4-H I have helped and recruited several kids, including family and friends. I tell them all the benefits it has to offer and also a lifetime of many memories you make with animals and friends.

Can you name one of your main community service projects you have completed?

One of my community service projects would be selling 4-H clovers at Tractor Supply.

Senior Awards-Do you have a community service project you have lead?

I am currently a sixth grader at Memorial Intermediate School but when I’m a Senior I plan on holding food drive for those in need and also to help any stray animals in need of a forever home.

Is there anything else that you would like for us to know about your 4-H career?

I would like everyone to know that every year when it comes to show time I have many emotions going on at the same time. I get very excited to show everyone how hard I’ve worked with all my animals but then at the same time I get sad because I know that soon I’ll be having to say goodbye to my goat. Every year my goat and 3 rabbits mean so much to me than them being what you call “Show Animals,” I get very attached to all of them and enjoy every minute with them so it’s always hard for me to let them go.

If you could add a 5th H to 4-H,what would it be?

If I could add a 5th H to 4-H it would be the word Humble because I feel when it comes to 4-H you always have to carry yourself with confidence, but at the same time being respectful and having good manners towards others.