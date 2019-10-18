Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Oct. 14:

From Satin Forward, 6620 30th St. Apartment 4503

White Kisses Great Dane Rescue, 11702 A County Road 6900

Bargain Shop, 2545 34th St.

Domingo Ramirez Jr., 2323 Ave. K

Friday the 13th, 2323 Ave. K

Triple D’s, 2805 Ave. Q

More Than Lashes by Lily, 2825 50th St. #47

Le’s Nails Salon, 3602 Slide Road Suite B5

Jenny Corvin, 3309 Auburn St.

Coody Automotive Repair & Accessories, 4212 N. FM 2528

George Boesch, 5418 Seventh St.

Cotton Field Faith, 3705 156th St.

Crave, 11814 Indiana Ave. Suite 100

Watson Construction Services LLC, 3305 81st St. Suite 5

Welding Rod LLC, 8205 Gary Ave.

Wendy Brown, 3421 83rd Drive

ACD Offroad, 6403 County Road 7410

Bradley Spurs & Buckles, 5908 73rd St.

Clifton and Katherine Westbrook, 9908 Richmond Ave.

Route 66 Home Decor, 5820 66th St.

The Extension Salon + Day Spa, 6701 Aberdeen Ave.