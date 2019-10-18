Sarah Self-Walbrick

Friday

Oct 18, 2019 at 9:14 AM


Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Oct. 14:


From Satin Forward, 6620 30th St. Apartment 4503


White Kisses Great Dane Rescue, 11702 A County Road 6900


Bargain Shop, 2545 34th St.


Domingo Ramirez Jr., 2323 Ave. K


Friday the 13th, 2323 Ave. K


Triple D’s, 2805 Ave. Q


More Than Lashes by Lily, 2825 50th St. #47


Le’s Nails Salon, 3602 Slide Road Suite B5


Jenny Corvin, 3309 Auburn St.


Coody Automotive Repair & Accessories, 4212 N. FM 2528


George Boesch, 5418 Seventh St.


Cotton Field Faith, 3705 156th St.


Crave, 11814 Indiana Ave. Suite 100


Watson Construction Services LLC, 3305 81st St. Suite 5


Welding Rod LLC, 8205 Gary Ave.


Wendy Brown, 3421 83rd Drive


ACD Offroad, 6403 County Road 7410


Bradley Spurs & Buckles, 5908 73rd St.


Clifton and Katherine Westbrook, 9908 Richmond Ave.


Route 66 Home Decor, 5820 66th St.


The Extension Salon + Day Spa, 6701 Aberdeen Ave.