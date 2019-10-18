The annual Jim Wells County Fair Parade is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23 as the official kick off.

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Floats, bands and decorated vehicles will start the parade at Schallert Elementary on North Texas Boulevard, turn right on Third Street, turn left on Cameron Street, turn right on Main Street and end at Dixie Iron Works on Kentucky Street.

Judges will be seated at the Alice Police Department on Main Street with winners announced on Wednesday night at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

For more information contact Jim Wells County Fair Association at 361-664-7595, 361-389-5527 or visit the website at www.jimwellscountyfair.com.