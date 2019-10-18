Ten-year-old Ryan Gonzalez and his 9-year-old sister, Izabella Gonzalez are both participates in the 2019 Jim Wells County Fair. They attend Orange Grove Elementary. Their parents are Janelle and Gabriel Gonzalez of Orange Grove.

Tell us about some of your main projects in 4-H. Why are they your main projects?

My main animal this year is my steer. I also have heifers and rabbits. My sister's main project is her rabbits, but she also has heifers.

What is your greatest memory or experience you have had in 4-H thus far?

Ryan's greatest memory so far is placing in the top six of the sweepstakes show for the last two years with my heifers.

Izabella's greatest experience thus far actually being able to participate in the fair itself.

We both have worked so hard in the past and present years to get where we are.

What does 4-H mean to you?

4-H, to us, means helping the community and working on ourselves with public speaking skills, getting over being embarrassed with different activities that involve public speaking and making new friends etc.. It also means doing things as a family and a community.

What is one goal you have in 4-H?

Our goal is to eventually win grand champion with our heifers, steers and rabbits.

Why do you want the ___________ award in 4-H?

The award that we look forward to winning is the Gold star award. It’s gonna take some time for us to earn it, but we are completely committed to earning that award.

What is one thing you have done to promote 4-H or recruit new members to 4-H?

4-H is an experience that we talk about almost anywhere they go. We love to discuss it with our friends at school and talk about our showing experiences, food show experiences and food challenge experiences.

Can you name one of your main community service projects you have completed?

One community experience we both enjoy doing is the fair cleanup days. We go out there and help anyone and everyone with cleaning up their pens.

Is there anything else that you would like for us to know about your 4-H career?

We both began our 4-H career in pre 4-H. Even though we couldn’t show until we were in the third grade we have been active with 4-H really since we could walk. My mom was in pre 4-H and continued all three her life and now gets to help us in ours.

If you could add a 5th H to the 4-H, what would it be?

If I could add a 5th "H," I’d choose happiness. 4-H is something that no matter what you do and who you do it with it’s a happy moment and leaves many happy memories and leaves you with an unforgettable bond better people who become family along the way.