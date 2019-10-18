Alejandro Luis Garza is a fourth grader at Premont Independent School District. He is a member of the Premont - Cactus 4-H club.

Tell us about some of your main projects in 4-H. Why are they your main projects?

My main project in 4-H is showing steers and heifers. I really love raising my steers and heifers, even though it's almost a year round project. By raising them we share an amazing bond which is awesome. I get really attached to my animals.

What is your greatest memory or experience you have had in 4-H thus far?

My greatest 4-H memory is placing third place with my steer "Big Mac" in his weight class last year at the 2018 JWCF and also receiving Reserved Grand Champion in Showmanship.

What does 4-H mean to you?

4-H has challenged me to come out of my comfort zone. It has taught me what responsibility is and also leadership.

What is one goal you have in 4-H?

One goal I have is to be the best leader I can possibly be, to help out as much as I can in different community service events and contribute as much as I can to my 4-H club. One day, I hope to be on my clubs board and either be a President or Vice President for my club.

Why do you want the ___________ award in 4-H?

I want to win the "Grand Champion" award with my animals. If I win I would be the happiest kid in the world, because all year I work so hard preparing my animals for the show and getting them where they need to be.

What is one thing you have done to promote 4-H or recruit new members to 4-H?

I always tell my friends that joining 4-H is alot of fun. There's so much more to 4-H than just raising and showing animals. 4-H offers many different competions that are alot of fun as well.

Can you name one of your main community service projects you have completed?

I've done several community service projects with my 4-H club. I really enjoyed helping out and being apart of the big Easter Egg hunt my club puts on for the community of Premont. It was so much fun! I also enjoyed helping out with my club at the Falfurrias Fire Department brisket plate sale, they only do that fundraiser once a year and the community of Falfurrias looks forward to it. It got so busy but at the end of it all it was an honor being apart of their fundraiser.

Senior Awards- Do you have a community service project you have lead?

Being this is only my second year in 4-H, I currently don't have any senior awards or have not led any community service events/projects. But, as the years go by I plan on leading and earning as many awards as I possibly can.

Is there anything else that you would like for us to know about your 4-H career?

Although, I only raise and show cattle it is a very hard job. We practically raise our animals all year round. We spend numerous hours with them! We put in alot of work, sweat, time, dedication and a whole lot of commitment. It's not an easy job but at the end of the day you see the progress you've done with your animal and you feel so rewarded.

If you could add a 5th H to the 4-H, what would it be?

If I had to add a 5th H it would be "Honor." Being apart of 4-H is an honor. Not many kids have the opportunity to be apart of a 4-H club. I thank my parents for allowing me to be in 4-H and also helping me raise my animals. Just raising my animals alone is a big honor!