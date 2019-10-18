The Jim Wells County Fair has dedicated the fair to Mike Fields because of his devotion to the county fair and the children who participate.

“My dad lived and breathed the county fair,” stated daughter, Kelly Murdoch. “He served 13 years on the Jim Wells County Booster Club, lead on the Fair Board for 20 years and served as the lamb superintendent.”

Fields, was well-known for his support in raising money for the fair and helping children with their 4-H projects. He assisted with setting up the props for the queens contest and putting together a children's petting zoo many years ago.

Fields was born and raised in Alice, Texas and passed away on Oct. 15, 2018.

“He never missed the fair and used most of vacation time from his employment to help in the annual event,” Murdoch said.

His daughters said he had a famous quote that he would use often “I'm not in the lamb business; I'm in the business of raising kids.”

His daughters are solemn when reminiscing about their father and all the fond memories at the county fair. His legacy lives on to this day with his grandchildren being now the fourth generation to raise lambs and actively participate in the Jim Wells County Fair.