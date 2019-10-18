Bishop High School Sophomore Trevor Martinez is honored as this year's Jim Wells County Parade Marshal. He's an advocate on multiple committees and known for his triumphs in the last two years after a devastating event that changed his life.

Martinez suffered from a shotgun wound the summer of 2017; where he lost his left foot. He has gone through over 20 surgeries and procedures since that day and has over come many obstacles. Martinez, has gone from immobility, to wheel chair, to walker, to I-walk and now to his prosthetic.

“He was adamant about getting back to the things he loves to do,” said Martinez's mother, Tammy Martinez.

Trevor been in 4-H since he was in kindergarten and started showing animals in the third grade. He is now a sophomore he has served four years on the Jim Wells County 4-H County Council and two years as President of Premont Cactus 4-H and is currently council delegate for the club.

He's currently JWC 4-H Ambassador and serves as JWC Youth Board and on the 4-H Scholarship committee. He's an honor student at Bishop High School and a Certified Peer Visitor with the National Amputee Coalition.

“I'm honored for the award, but I would rather the first responders that saved my life and all the people that helped me get to where I am today. They should be the ones that are honored,” Trevor said.

Trevor has over come obstacles through the lessons he learned and the friends he has made as a 4-H member. He uses every lesson from 4-H to live his life humbly.