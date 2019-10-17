Parents: Joe and Norma Pastrano

Educational or Future Plans: I want to study Continental Philosophy and its possible application to ethics and institutional justice, alongside Classical histories of the Greeks and Romans. After I finish my undergraduate studies, I plan to serve as a high-ranking officer in the Army. My long- term goal is to attend Harvard Law then practice in New York City.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? It was Friedrich Nietzsche who said “If we have our own why in life, we shall get along with almost any how.”

Where do you see yourself in five years? Either in law school or the military.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? It would be selfish to say something over everything.

If you could invite three people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? I’d like to hear philosophers Friedrich Nietzsche, Immanuel Kant, and Richard Rorty talk about individual freedom and morality. Nietzsche’s philosophy is skeptical of all moral theory and instead he chooses to emphasis how decisions should be evaluated rather than providing any concrete systems. Kant is the juxtaposition to this in that he does have a system that he elaborates on (specifically with moral imperatives). Rorty is somewhat of a mixed bag in that he’s a moral skeptic too, but his judgements are based on “getting from this place and into a better one.” The conversation on who’s right would last into eternity.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Lincoln Douglas Debate Coach (2018-2020), Vice President of Math UIL (2018 -2019), President of Math UIL (2019-2020), Treasurer of Business Professionals of America (2016-2017), President of Business Professionals of America (2017- 2020), Academic Decathlon Member (2016), Academic Decathlon Treasurer (2018-2020), National Honors Society Member (2018-2020), and Marching and Orchestra Band Member of Symphonic and Honors Groups (2016-2018).

Accomplishments/Honors: Business Professionals of America Small Business Management Regional Winner and State Qualifier (2016-2018), Second Place Regional Economic Individual Research Winner and State Qualifier (2018), Regional Impromptu Speech Third Place Winner and State Qualifier (2016), Advanced Placement Course Scholar (2019), Coyote Scholar (2016- 2019), Academic Decathlon Third Place Regional Winner and State Qualifier (2019), Academic Decathlon Regional First Place Super Quiz Winner (2019), Third place District Bass Trombone (2018),Rotary Speech Contest Third Place Winner (2019), and Rotary Leadership Nominee (2019).

Favorites:

Food - My Mom’s rice

Book - Being and Time by Martin Heidegger

Movie - The Dark Knight Returns Part One

Town in Texas - Austin

Vacation Spot - Anywhere with my family