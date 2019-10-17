Margarita Beltran Longoria is not only a breast cancer survivor, but she is also an educator in the community. Born and raised in Alice - Longoria has taught children locally for 41 years.

In 2014, Longoria made a New Year’s resolution to start taking better care of herself. During that year, she started scheduling health exams to honor that promise she had made to herself.

April 2014, after a routine mammogram she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had no symptoms maybe a little tired after leaving work at Alice High School, but that’s it,” Longoria said.

After the diagnosis, she started a lengthy journey of chemo therapy and radiation.

“I was too busy to think about the cancer, but I disliked missing so much work due to the doctor visits,” she said about her journey in 2014.

She shared a story about the AHS having a pep rally to raise funds to support breast cancer with everyone wearing pink and during that event is when it officially hit her. She thought, “Wow, this for me.”

Longoria now celebrates five years being cancer free and actively participates in the community bringing awareness and raising money for research to find a cure for the disease.

“My advice for anyone facing a cancer diagnosis is to have a support team. Surround yourself with family, friends, good doctors and your church family,” she said. “My faith and commitment to prayer was my lifeline during that time.”

“We are called to take care of each other and earth, contribute, take action and make the world a better place,” she said. The quote is an inspiration to Longoria from a poster she has at her school called the Global Learner Citizen Longoria.