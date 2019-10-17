Ahead of Veterans Day, La Quinta hotels across the U.S. and Canada are rolling out the red carpet for men and women who served in the military.

From Oct. 22 through Dec. 5, the chain will increase its veterans discount to 15% percent. Typically, it's 12%.

Veterans will also receive 500 bonus Wyndham Rewards points.

Reservations can be made at lq.com.

The chain is also adding reserved parking spaces for veterans at each of its locations in the U.S. and Canada. The prime spaces, which will be located near the main hotel entrance, should start popping up Nov. 1. They'll be marked by "Reserved because you served" signs.

There are more than 900 La Quinta hotels. The chain is owned by Wyndham.

Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11.