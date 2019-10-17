Austin College announced Wednesday that a partnership between the school and Texas Tech University will allow AC undergrads to “fast track” a master’s degree from Texas Tech.

The program will be offered on the Austin College campus and Texas Tech faculty will conduct courses on the campus in Sherman for individuals interested in obtaining upper-level degrees.

Representatives from each school were expected to sign the agreement on Thursday in Sherman.

According to the information released Wednesday, Texas Tech University will offer a Master of Arts in Mass Communication program, designed to prepare students to succeed in the communications industry or to continue studies toward a Doctor of Philosophy degree. Students can select courses in the media and communication fields, journalism, publishing, advertising, public relations, and other related industries.

Two curriculum options are offered: a traditional research-based thesis track or a professional non-thesis track. Both tracks are 30 credit hours.