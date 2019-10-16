Voters in the Denison Independent School District will soon be deciding on a $20,850,000 bond next month. The amount will be used to expand and make improvements to two of the district’s elementary campuses.

About $10,600,000 of the funds will go towards renovating Mayes Elementary School with proposed improvements including a new loading area for deliveries and a new cafeteria with kitchen and restroom addition. It includes additional parking and drop-off space. It will feature 10 classrooms including an addition to the media space and a new bus loop with parking spaces.

The $10,250,000 going towards Hyde Park Elementary School includes many of the same features with a different layout to fit the space at that campus.

The maintenance and operations tax rate, which covers the day-to-day operations of the district, is set to decrease by eight cents while the interest and sinking rate, which covers the district’s debt service, will increase by 1.9 cents.

The ballot asks voters to consider, “The issuance of $20,850,000 of bonds by Denison Independent School District for the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipment of school buildings, taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.”

Individuals can either vote for or against the bond.

Early Voting will take place starting next week. Polls will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting sites are Grayson County Election Administration at 115 West Houston in Sherman, Grayson County Sub-Courthouse in Denison at 101 West Woodard, Pottsboro ISD Administration building at 105 Cardinal Lane, Whitesboro City Hall at 111 West Main, and Grayson College Van Alstyne campus at 1455 West Van Alstyne Parkway.

Oct. 25 is the final day to submit an application to vote by mail.