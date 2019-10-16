Austin rideshare users can now bring along their furry friends with Uber Technologies new pilot program Uber Pets

Starting this week, Uber is testing the program in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and the Tampa Bay area. The feature will be available in the pilot cities before Uber considers further expansion, the company said.

In the past, Uber users could bring pets along on a case-by-case basis at the driver's discretion, but this new policy guarantees a furry companion can join a ride, according to the company.

Austin was chosen due to its reputation for pet friendliness, Travis Considine, communications manager for Uber Texas, said by email.

“We’re constantly thinking about ways we can do more for our customers,” Considine said. “We have the unique ability to build programs that accommodate unique needs, across different places, for those who choose Uber.”

The new feature will be chosen the same way riders can select Uber Pool, UberX and other options when choosing a ride.

Riders who select Uber Pet will be guaranteed their dog, cat, lizard or other household pet will be allowed to join the ride, and will pay between a $3 and $5 surcharge. Service animals are allowed on any Uber ride at no additional cost, the company said.

Cosidine said the drivers keep a considerable amount of the fee. Drivers can also choose to turn off the feature if they don't wish to accept pets.

"Uber Pet is just one example where we’re extending convenience in unique ways, and also providing drivers another opportunity to augment their earnings," Considine said.